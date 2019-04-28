Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Palmquist Burris. View Sign Service Information First Presbyterian Church 4300 Main St Vancouver, WA 98663 Memorial service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main Street, Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



JANICE PALMQUIST BURRIS

April 29, 1932 ˜ April 14, 2019



Janice Palmquist Burris passed peacefully on April 14, 2019 at her home in Vancouver, Washington. She was just two weeks shy of reaching her 87th birthday. Janice was born in Independence, Kansas to parents Howard and Fern Palmquist. They moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma where she was raised and attended Ponca City High School. Here she met a young boy, Otis, who would become the love of her life.

Janice attended the University of Oklahoma and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa.

Janice and Otis were married in Ponca City, Oklahoma on June 27, 1953, celebrating almost 67 years of togetherness.

She had a love for science and biology. She pursued a career as a Medical Technologist until the birth of her two daughters, Cynthia and Laura.

At the completion of Otis’ residency, the family moved to Camp Pendleton while her husband served in the Navy.

In 1963, Otis started his private practice in Surgical Medicine in Vancouver, Washington where they resided the rest of their lives.

Even as a young girl, Janice had a strong faith in God and was active in her church.

An adoring wife and mother, she dedicated her life to service. Janice and Otis were active members of the First Presbyterian Church for 56 years.

She loved reading and leading bible study, always sharing her love of the Lord. Janice was an enthusiastic member of the choir for almost 50 years. Her love of music included attending the symphony, and being a member of a quartet, “the Divas”. She was a member of PEO, American Red Cross, and American Medical Auxiliary.

Janice loved playing tennis and was a fierce competitor. She was a member of Royal Oaks Country Club (though golf was second to tennis), and enjoyed hikes with her husband and friends around Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge. Ski trips at Mt. Bachelor and Timberline Lodge were always enjoyable family vacations. She and Otis both enjoyed spending time at the Long Beach Kite Festival in Long Beach, Washington and spent many enjoyable weeks at the Oregon Coast. At home, she enjoyed the outdoors by gardening and birdwatching.

Janice started a new career in 1988 at Block Tax Advisors where she was a Licensed Tax Preparer for almost 20 years.

Janice is survived by her husband, Otis; children: Cynthia Burris (John) and Laura Fuller (Gary); as well as her three grandchildren, KayLynne, Emily and Franklin Fuller. The family wishes to thank the wonderful team at Touchmark and PeaceHealth Hospice SW who so lovingly cared for our mother during her lengthy journey with Alzheimer’s disease. We appreciate the loving support of our dad, who resides at Touchmark.

Janice was devoted to her faith, and now is at peace with the Lord for whom she lived her life.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main Street, Vancouver, Washington 98663.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to; First Presbyterian Church Music Department or PeaceHealth Hospice Southwest-PHSW Foundation, P. O. Box 2516, Vancouver, WA 98668.

