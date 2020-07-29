1/1
Janice Mary Banning
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JANICE MARY (GANS) BANNING
June 16, 1949 ˜ July 18, 2020

Janice Mary (Gans) Banning passed away Sat., July 18, 2020. She was born June 16, 1949, in Vancouver, WA to Marian K. and Walter Gans. A life-long resident of Battle Ground, Jan graduated from BGHS in 1968.
Janice married the love of her life, Dale Banning, in 1969. Together they raised their two children, Jeff and Andi. Jan was very active in all of her children’s sporting events including BG Little League and soccer, never missing a game. Jan’s pride and joy in life were her three grandchildren Maria, Marisa and Peyton, whom she doted on until her passing.
In addition to spending time at the beach, she also enjoyed cooking, crocheting and an occasional trip to the casino - where she always seemed to come out a winner.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marian; father-in-law, Glen Banning; sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Richard Davies.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dale; children, Jeff Banning (Natalie) and Andria Regalado (Phillip); three grandchildren, three bonus grandchildren, two bonus great-grandchildren and three nephews.
The family has decided not to have a service at this time.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved