JANICE MARY (GANS) BANNING
June 16, 1949 ˜ July 18, 2020
Janice Mary (Gans) Banning passed away Sat., July 18, 2020. She was born June 16, 1949, in Vancouver, WA to Marian K. and Walter Gans. A life-long resident of Battle Ground, Jan graduated from BGHS in 1968.
Janice married the love of her life, Dale Banning, in 1969. Together they raised their two children, Jeff and Andi. Jan was very active in all of her children’s sporting events including BG Little League and soccer, never missing a game. Jan’s pride and joy in life were her three grandchildren Maria, Marisa and Peyton, whom she doted on until her passing.
In addition to spending time at the beach, she also enjoyed cooking, crocheting and an occasional trip to the casino - where she always seemed to come out a winner.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marian; father-in-law, Glen Banning; sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Richard Davies.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dale; children, Jeff Banning (Natalie) and Andria Regalado (Phillip); three grandchildren, three bonus grandchildren, two bonus great-grandchildren and three nephews.
The family has decided not to have a service at this time.
