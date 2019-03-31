Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE M. MEYER. View Sign



JANICE M. MEYER

February 17, 1936 ˜ March 25, 2019



Janice left this earth to be with her husband Ron in heaven on March 25, 2019. She graduated from Vancouver High School in 1954. Janice embarked on her journey through life, helping her husband grow the grocery business and raising 3 children.

Janice loved the Lord and spent most of her life worshiping him at various churches.

Janice leaves behind her children, Jeff (Julie), Jodee and Ron (Carrie); 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Fri., April 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens followed by a small Celebration of Life in the hospitality room.

Please sign her guest book @

Janice left this earth to be with her husband Ron in heaven on March 25, 2019. She graduated from Vancouver High School in 1954. Janice embarked on her journey through life, helping her husband grow the grocery business and raising 3 children.Janice loved the Lord and spent most of her life worshiping him at various churches.Janice leaves behind her children, Jeff (Julie), Jodee and Ron (Carrie); 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Fri., April 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens followed by a small Celebration of Life in the hospitality room.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close