|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE M. MEYER.
JANICE M. MEYER
February 17, 1936 ˜ March 25, 2019
Janice left this earth to be with her husband Ron in heaven on March 25, 2019. She graduated from Vancouver High School in 1954. Janice embarked on her journey through life, helping her husband grow the grocery business and raising 3 children.
Janice loved the Lord and spent most of her life worshiping him at various churches.
Janice leaves behind her children, Jeff (Julie), Jodee and Ron (Carrie); 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Fri., April 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens followed by a small Celebration of Life in the hospitality room.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 31, 2019