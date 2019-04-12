|
JANICE M. LYON MCCREIGHT
MOSIER RICKARD
July 11, 1923 ˜ April 7, 2019
Janice M. Lyon, McCreight, Mosier, Rickard passed away on April 7th, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in LaGrande, OR on July 11th, 1923 and had lived in Vancouver, WA since 1979.
Janice was an aircraft “Rosie the Riveter” for Boing in 1942-43. She became and off-set printer in the 1950’s and retired in 1994.
She enjoyed singing with the Marshallaires for many years as well as attending church.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Karen McCreight Morat; son, Larry McCreight; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Vancouver First Friends Church, Missions Department.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 12, 2019