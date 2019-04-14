Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Lou Neinstadt. View Sign



JANICE LOU NEINSTADT

March 29, 1937 ˜ April 8, 2019



Janice Lou Neinstadt, age 82, peacefully passed away, on April 8, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington. She was born March 29, 1937 to Jean and Blanchard Houghton in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Janice Houghton married Lavern John Neinstadt on November 10, 1956 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Together they had three children. As a young military family, they moved often, and eventually settled in Vancouver, Washington in 1972.

Janice enjoyed bowling, gardening, canning, quilting, knitting and crocheting, and handmade numerous blankets and clothing to donate to The First Church of God Giving Closet.

Despite being blind, Janice always impressed her family and friends with her positive attitude, spiritual strength, and ability to continue her daily routines.

Janice will be lovingly remembered by her family: sons, Jim Neinstadt (Maxine) and Mark Neinstadt (Linda); daughter, Lisa Bowers (Brian); 7 grandchildren, Leslie, Stephanie, Bryce, Brett, Samantha, Brooke and Jeff; and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern Neinstadt.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Persa Adult Family Home for the excellent care they provided her for the past year.

A private interment will be held at Vancouver Barracks Post Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Hospice.

Arrangements by Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home.







