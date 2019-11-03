Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Elizabeth Meile. View Sign Service Information Harrison Family Mortuary 311 W MARKET ST ABERDEEN , WA 98520 (360)-533-8864 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Elma , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



JANICE ELIZABETH SCHIMELPFENIG MEILE

June 28, 1934 ˜ October 15, 2019



Janice Elizabeth Schimelpfenig Meile of Oakville, Washington passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Centralia. She was 85. Janice was born June 28, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa to John and Dorothy (Reasoner) Dooley. She was raised in Ridgefield and the Vancouver, Washington area and had also lived in Minnesota.

Janice graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1951 and attended Clark College for 1 year.

She had worked for Nabisco in Portland, Oregon, Alcoa in Vancouver, Lumber Wholesale in Portland and J & M Shake in Ridgefield.

She had attended Lutheran Churches in both Vancouver and Ocean Park, Washington.

Janice married Walter R. Schimelpfenig in 1954, he passed away in 1996. On October 11, 2006 Janice married Bernard H. Meile at a Benedictine Chapel of the Rock on Shaw Island, Washington.

In addition to her loving husband Bernard “Buck”, she is also survived by her children, Rick Schimelpfenig, Gregory, Jeffrey, Marcus, Matthew and Bernard Meile III, Jerri Lee Jones, Joni Kay Keeney, Lisa Danette Duncan, Julia Marie Reaves, Cory Renee Dubuis and Stephanie Kaye Shriver; sisters, JoAnn Schimelpfenig, Patricia (David) Hagensen and Pamela (Dee) Farr; 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Janice was laid to rest at Ridgefield Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held on November 21st at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elma, Washington at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials in memory of Janice are suggested to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, S.D. 57326.

To share memories or to leave a condolence for the family please visit

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary in Montesano, Washington.

Please sign her guest book @

Janice Elizabeth Schimelpfenig Meile of Oakville, Washington passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Centralia. She was 85. Janice was born June 28, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa to John and Dorothy (Reasoner) Dooley. She was raised in Ridgefield and the Vancouver, Washington area and had also lived in Minnesota.Janice graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1951 and attended Clark College for 1 year.She had worked for Nabisco in Portland, Oregon, Alcoa in Vancouver, Lumber Wholesale in Portland and J & M Shake in Ridgefield.She had attended Lutheran Churches in both Vancouver and Ocean Park, Washington.Janice married Walter R. Schimelpfenig in 1954, he passed away in 1996. On October 11, 2006 Janice married Bernard H. Meile at a Benedictine Chapel of the Rock on Shaw Island, Washington.In addition to her loving husband Bernard “Buck”, she is also survived by her children, Rick Schimelpfenig, Gregory, Jeffrey, Marcus, Matthew and Bernard Meile III, Jerri Lee Jones, Joni Kay Keeney, Lisa Danette Duncan, Julia Marie Reaves, Cory Renee Dubuis and Stephanie Kaye Shriver; sisters, JoAnn Schimelpfenig, Patricia (David) Hagensen and Pamela (Dee) Farr; 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.Janice was laid to rest at Ridgefield Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held on November 21st at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elma, Washington at 11:00 a.m.Memorials in memory of Janice are suggested to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, S.D. 57326.To share memories or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary in Montesano, Washington.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close