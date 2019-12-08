JANICE ANNE STUBBE
July 29, 1948 ˜ December 1, 2019
Jan was born on July 29, 1948, and died peacefully at home in the early evening of Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Jan’s early life started in George, IA. She moved to Vancouver, WA, when she was 14, and graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1966.
She had a successful career in the animal health industry until retiring six years ago.
She moved to Seattle to join the Lowney family in 2004. Susan and Jan were married in San Francisco, CA, on Sept. 25, 2008.
Jan and Susan moved to a one-story, wheelchair
accessible dream home in 2017. This allowed Jan to stay at home during her six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by her wife, Susan Lowney; parents, Henry and Shirley Stubbe; sister, Karen Goodwin; numerous children, grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and niece and nephew, Erin and Niel Amundson.
She was predeceased by her partner of 21 years, Sue Struck.
Memorials are being planned in the spring in both Seattle and Vancouver.
For updates and a longer obituary, please see CaringBridge.org/visit/JanStubbe. Donations in her
memory may be given to Evergreen Health Hospice Care, 425-899-3300.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 8, 2019