JANET MARIE DOLLAR
May 19, 1944 ˜ July 19, 2020
Janet Marie (Seal) Dollar passed away peacefully at her home in Battle Ground, WA on Sunday, July 19, 2020 surrounded by loving friends and family. She was 76 and was at peace with joining her husband, Linn ’Penny’ and son, Brian at home with God.
Janet was born in Vancouver, WA to her loving parents James and Dollie Seal. She graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1962 and then attended business college.
She married Penny Dollar of Dollar’s Corner, WA in 1965 and raised two children, daughter, Virginia and son, Brian.
She worked at the Vancouver Baptist Bookstore for over 20 years as a bookkeeper and when she retired, she helped Penny in their new business adventure of raising chickens for Foster Farms in Battle Ground.
Janet and Penny were married for 43 years until his death in March 2009.
She was a member of Brush Prairie Baptist Church and was a sweet loving daughter, wife and mother who enjoyed large family meals and get-togethers, doing puzzles, the Game Show Network and home improvement shows but her most favorite was watching Hallmark Christmas movies.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Penny; and son, Brian.
She leaves behind her daughter, Virginia Dollar of Battle Ground; two brothers, Doug (Muriel) Seal of Astoria, OR, and Ed (Karen) Seal of Vancouver; stepsister, Norma Buzzard Seal (Vince) of Falling Waters, WV, sister-in-law, Lenora Eriksson Dollar of Florence, AZ; nieces, Shannon, Jenny and Megan; nephews, Jeremy and Aaron; many cousins and numerous friends who Janet considered family.
Janet was cremated and requested no funeral service. The family plans a graveside service at a later date.
The family wants to especially thank PeaceHealth Hospice Southwest Medical Center for the exceptional care given to Janet.
