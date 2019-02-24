Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Herrington. View Sign



JANET HERRINGTON

August 2, 1941 ˜ February 10, 2019



After a 25-year battle from the prolonged effects of M.S., with her family at her bedside, Janet Herrington passed away peacefully in Puyallup, WA on Sun., Feb. 10, 2019. She was born and raised in Vancouver, WA, the daughter of Jack and DeLona Moore. The family lived behind their restaurant, “Moore’s Fountain”, located on 11th St. across from the Court House. This establishment was a local institution run by the family for over 30 years. Janet was educated at Providence Academy, Shumway (where in 9th grade she met and began a 60-year relationship with her future husband, Jon) and Fort Vancouver High.

Janet graduated from W.S.U. and taught at Portsmouth Elementary in Portland, OR and also in Seattle, WA before taking time off to raise a family.

After filling the role of “World Class Mom”, Janet returned to teaching 1st and 2nd grade. She taught at Firgrove, Pope, and Hunt elementaries in Puyallup. Janet excelled in the art of teaching reading. Her welcoming personality and quiet, calming way with children helped her students enjoy school and get their education started on the right foot. This resulted in parents frequently requesting their child be placed in her class.

After 18 years, the effects of the mounting M.S. finally forced her to retire from teaching. Her last years were spent with grandchild activities, reading, bird watching, hiking, growing flowers and taking day trips with her husband of 54 years, Jon.

In lieu of a church service, the family will hold a private service.

Janet is survived by her husband, Jon; mother, DeLona Moore (101) of Vancouver; sister, Nancy Summet of Lacy; three daughters, Kara (Kelton) Graham and Krissa (Jay) Cardwell of Puyallup and Marna (Doug) Herrington of Portland; and four grandchildren, McKenna and Emily Cardwell and Scott and C.J. Brewer of Puyallup.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Moore of Vancouver.

