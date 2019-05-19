Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Memorial service 12:30 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



JANET ELEANOR (OLSEN) DEEDER

December 9, 1949 ˜ May 10, 2019



Janet passed away May 10, 2019 at the age of 69 in Vancouver, Washington from autoimmune hepatitis. She was born in Astoria, Oregon to Manfred and Lila Olsen. Janet graduated from Astoria High School and went to Oregon State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1974.

On August 7, 1976, Janet married John Deeder in Astoria. John and Janet moved to Gresham, Oregon in 1980, where Janet enjoyed her life as a mother and housewife for the next sixteen years. In 1996, Janet went to work as a Media Assistant at Sam Barlow High School in Gresham.

In 2007, John and Janet moved to Vancouver, Washington. Janet retired from Barlow in 2016 after 20 years of service.

Janet enjoyed people. She loved the beach, reading and having lunches with good friends.

Janet is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Jennifer McCormick (Chris) of Portland, Oregon; son, Jeffrey Deeder (Kristin) of Lake Oswego, Oregon; one grandchild, Harrison Deeder; sister, Nancy Helmersen (David) of Astoria; brother, Gary Olsen of Astoria; and nephew, Brian Helmersen and niece, Amy Demander, both of Astoria.

A public memorial service will be held June 1, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, Washington 98684.

Donations can me made to the Sam Barlow Scholarship Fund or the Southwest Washington Medical Center Foundation in Vancouver.

