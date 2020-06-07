Hello Weatherford Family,
Jan was The Garwood Boys daycare sitter. Our youngest son turns 44 yrs old today. She was the best. We thanked her everyday for Her care giving, love and friendship. Jan will truly be missed. The heavens has gained a new guardian angel.
Aloha,
Gary & Gwen Garwood (Henderson, NV)
The Garwood Family (Vancouver, WA)
JANET DOREEN WEATHERFORD
December 14, 1936 ˜ May 24, 2020
Life-long resident of Vancouver, WA, Janet Doreen Weatherford returned to her beloved husband Don Weatherford on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Janet retried after 30 plus years at Pendelton Woolen Mills in Washougal, WA.
She was an avid bowler, loved the casinos, and was active in her classic car clubs: Mustang Wranglers, Mustangs Unlimited, Vancouver Classic Fords and Mustangs (which she was a founding member) and the Convertible Club.
Janet loved to spend time with her family and dance with her husband to 50’s music. Game night was the highlight of her week. She loved puzzles and board games. Her grandchildren were the twinkle in her eye, and she was enamored with her great-grandson. She traveled abroad with her family when her husband was in the military to places like Germany and France and cruised to the Caribbean. She even flew with her daughter to Thailand for her son Bill’s wedding. Although she hated to fly, she loved to travel!
Janet is survived by her sister, Deana Bernash Klattenhoff; her three children, Lori Johnson, Bill Weatherford, and Don Weatherford; her grandchildren, Tim Johnson, Stephani Johnson, Tyler Johnson and Kaewneow Weatherford; her great-grandchild, Emil Johnson; her step-grandchildren, Collin and Jaime Sherrell, and Sierra and Jagger Boord; and her nephew, Brian Custer.
A memorial service-Life Celebration will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Lewisville Park. Friends and loved ones are invited. The classic car cruise will meet up at Dairy Queen, 2707 N Main Street, Vancouver, WA 98663 at 8:30 a.m. and will parade the gut and out to Lewisville Park at 9 a.m. *The park highly suggests to pre-buy parking passes online.*
Janet will be laid to rest with her husband who was the love of her life at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. She will be greatly missed and always loved by all that knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.