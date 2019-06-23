Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM the Civic Media Center 433 S. Main St View Map Send Flowers Obituary



JANE CAROLYN YII

May 21, 1956 ˜ May 26, 2019



Jane Carolyn Yii, 63, formerly of Gainesville, FL, passed to the next world on Sunday, May 26th in Vancouver, WA due to complications from leukemia. Jane had been a resident of Clark County for the past 12 years. She was the eldest of two children, born to Roland and Myrtle Yii and on May 21st, 1956 in Chester County, PA. The Yii family relocated to Florida when Jane was a young child, where she grew up and attended public school and college.

Jane began performing publicly as a vocalist and guitarist in 1977. A dynamic solo performer and generous with her time in performing benefit shows, she and her other fellow musicians always produced great music.

After moving to Vancouver in 2007, Jane started a new career as a music educator to children. She was devoted and fiercely loyal to ’her kids,’ particularly those who were in trouble or were trapped in abusive situations. She never stopped trying to help these young people, even in the face of insurmountable odds. Always frugal, Jane also continued to hold ’day jobs’ on the side, working as a florist, massage therapist and at one point, a ’service engine optimization writer’ for an online auto parts company.

Jane eventually started performing again, learning to play bass and appearing with jazz and blues bands in the Portland and Vancouver area. In recent years, she shared her talents with residents of hospitals and nursing homes. Jane will live on in her music and in the hearts of all she touched.

