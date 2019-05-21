JAMES “JIM” WESLEY CLARK
September 27, 1936 ˜ April 5, 2019
James “Jim” Wesley Clark, 82, passed away on April 5, 2019 in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by his family. He was born in Omaha, NE to Eldon and Velma Clark.
He enjoyed time with his family and pets, sports, the outdoors, fishing, and was proud of his service in the US Navy and was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association.
He is survived by his wife Tammy; sons Jeff Clark and David Clark, daughters Teresa Clark and Rebekah (Matt) Butler, and by his six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers William Nemecek, Robert Nemecek and Danford Clark.
A service will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery on May 31, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on May 21, 2019