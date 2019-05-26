Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wayne Miller. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



JAMES WAYNE MILLER

April 12, 1936 ˜ May 16, 2019



James Wayne Miller, 83, of Vancouver, WA, passed away May 16, 2019. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1936 to Florence and Jesse Miller. He grew up in Portland, OR and graduated from Grant High School.

Wayne met the love of his life, Marilyn Childs while on a triple blind date with his buddies. He chose the ballet dancer! They were married and still in love for 56 wonderful years. Wayne was Marilyn’s selfless caregiver during the last years of her life.

Wayne’s passion for automobiles began at age 12 when he purchased a Model A Ford roadster for $25.00. His father allowed him to drive it up and down the driveway. Wayne’s friends could often be found hanging out at the Miller garage working on car projects.

In his early years of marriage, Wayne served in the National Guard while working at Freightliner.

Wayne and his business partner started and ran Classic Motors in Hazel Dell from 1966 to 1973. Wayne was the used car manager at Bob Kendall Chevrolet until his retirement in 1998.

Wayne built numerous classic cars from frame to completion. He shared his love of all things automotive with his sons and grandsons. There hasn’t been a year that the Miller men haven’t had a stall at the Portland Auto Swap Meet.

Wayne enjoyed buying, selling, and getting a great deal. He was a true salesman. He had a knack for finding the ideal car and car parts for the right price. Wayne found pleasure in cooking. His specialty was breakfast, but he could make a mean meatloaf and steak too. His grandmother’s cast iron skillet was a valuable tool in his kitchen.

Wayne also enjoyed jazz, reading, antiques, YouTube and auctions. He was easygoing and could find the humor in simple everyday situations. He kept us entertained with his quick dry wit. Wayne was a true gentleman and man of faith.

Wayne will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but we know he is dancing, laughing and cruising with his dear Marilyn once again.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; and his granddaughter, Kaitlin.

He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Nancy) and Mike (Tracy); daughter, Wendy Miller; and grandsons, Peter (Erika), Ethan and Wyatt.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684.

