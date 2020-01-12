James W. Shierman (1964 - 2019)
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Barberton Grange
Obituary
JAMES W. SHIERMAN
June 21, 1964 ˜ November 20, 2019

James W. Shierman, 55, passed away in Vancouver, WA. He graduated from Ridgefield High School.
James spent time in the Navy but was discharged due to heart problems.
He was the hit at any get together and brought joy to those around him. James will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Barberton Grange on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 12, 2020
