REVEREND JAMES STENDER

October 3, 1951 ˜ February 8, 2019



“God brings us into the world with one hope and

that is to celebrate the gift of life God has given us.”

-Pastor Jim Stender



Jim lived his passion for faith transformation, and service until he passed away Friday, February 8 from cardiac arrest. He was born to Bill and Marge Stender in Minnesota and moved to Oregon in 1970.

He was a proud graduate of Oregon State University and Seminex Theological Seminary. Jim was ordained into ministry in 1978 and served as a campus pastor for 14 years at IUPUI and Butler University (Indianapolis) and Western Washington University. He was called into parish ministry to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (Bellingham) in 1992 and to St. Andrew Lutheran Church (Vancouver) in 1998. Jim supported the greater church as Secretary for the Northwest Washington Synod and Outreach Board Chair for the Southwestern Washington Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).

He mentored seminary interns in congregational ministry for 12 years, served on the SHARE board, and volunteered at Orchards Elementary and Habitat for Humanity. Through his effort with the Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO), Jim realized his passion for bringing people together to achieve things never dreamed of before.

Jim was committed to building memories with his family. He cherished time making pancakes for his grandchildren, baking cinnamon rolls, golfing, and traveling with his wife.

Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, three children, four grandchildren and the caring community of St. Andrew Lutheran Church.

Please join us for a memorial service February 23, 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 5607 NE Gher Rd., Vancouver, WA. If able, please consider carpooling or parking at the Sportsman's Warehouse. This will be a family-friendly service with childcare provided.

Donations can be made at the service or sent to St. Andrew to continue Jim’s ministry and guide St. Andrew’s vision goals of Spiritual Transformation, Youth & Family Faith Formation, and Ending Homelessness.

5607 NE Gher Rd

Vancouver, WA 98662

