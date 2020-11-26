1/1
James Richard Bue
JAMES RICHARD BUE
November 26, 1961 ˜ November 14, 2020

James Richard Bue, 58, was born Nov. 26, 1961, in Portland, OR, to Robert L. and Alice M. Bue. He was a resident of Clark County from 1963 to 1995.
James spent the last years of his life at the family property near Molalla, OR. He had been seriously ill for some time and passed away from heart failure on Nov. 14, 2020.
James was a graduate of Columbia River High School, Class of 1980, and earned his electronics engineering degree in 1983 at DeVry Institute of Technology, Phoenix, AZ. He had a natural aptitude for electronics and all things mechanical. James worked at Fender Music Company in Tualatin, OR, Electronics Diversified, Beaverton, OR, Cooper Industries, Burlington, VT, and Eaton Corporation, Peachtree, GA (out of Atlanta). He traveled extensively installing and repairing lighting systems for auditoriums, hotels, and commercial buildings.
James is survived by his father, Robert L. Bue; stepmother, Janice Bue, Vancouver, WA; daughter, Andrea Bue; grandson, Jayden; granddaughter, Claire, Vancouver, WA; sons, Christopher Bue and Colby Bue, Tigard, OR; and Robert J. Bue, his wife, Dana, and granddaughter, Blaire Marie; of Pompano Beach, FL.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Bue, in 1997; baby brother, Brian Bue, in 1961; and sister, Marla Bue, in 2017.
James had a tender heart. He loved and he was loved. A family gathering will be held in his honor at a later date because of the pandemic.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 26, 2020.
