Service Information Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home - Milton Freewater 902 S Main St Milton Freewater , OR 97862 (541)-938-3433 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge #2146, 611 N. Main Street, Milton-Freewater, , WA



JAMES MICHAEL ”MIKE” LUSK

December 6, 1944 ˜ January 23, 2020



On Jan. 23rd, 2020, we lost our beloved father; a man of honor, respect, dignity and humanity. Many of you know him as brother-his brothers and sisters of his beloved family of the

After graduating from Evergreen High School in Vancouver, WA in 1963, he worked for the Forest Service for a short period then moved to Seattle to take a position with Boeing. There, he joined the National Guard, married his first wife, Jeanie Sohn and had two sons - Vernon Scott Lusk and Timothy Michael Lusk. Dad moved to Vancouver, WA where worked for Grover’s/Boyer Electric where he met his second wife-to-be, Betty “Betty Boop” Carolyn Lusk in 1976. He then took a transfer across the state to Milton-Freewater in 1978, where Betty decided that he was worth the move and joined him in his new business venture. In 1982, they got married and raised Scott and Tim together.

Camping trips, parties and excursions were always on the agenda. Dad was a wonderful provider for our family and worked hard for his community and fellow man. Dad took retirement after over 20 years of building a ServiceMaster franchise in the Walla Walla/Umatilla counties.

Unfortunately, we lost Betty just three months prior to dad’s passing. It is obvious they were meant to be together. His smile and words were his charm, his honor and dedication were his strength, and Betty was his light. He lovingly leaves behind two siblings, Patty Marie Turpin and Wiley Merritt Lusk; two sons, Scott and Tim; and stepdaughter, Kim Renee Forcier. Dad also leaves behind 8 grandchildren; Kevin, Michael, Justin, Chase, Kaylor, Keaton, Clinton and Tommy; and one great-grandchild, Farrah. Mike/Dad, you will be missed tremendously, and our memories together will carry on forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge #2146, 611 N. Main Street, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Meadowood Springs Speech and Hearing Camp, in care of the Elks Lodge.

To leave a online condolence, visit

