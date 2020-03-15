Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Shilling. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Zion Lutheran Church (in the social hall) 824 NE 4th Ave. Camas , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



JAMES MACGREGOR SHILLING

November 21, 1997 ˜ February 15, 2020



On Sat., Feb. 15th, 2020, James M. Shilling passed away in State College, PA at the age of 22. He was born and raised in Camas, WA, where he called home.

As a young cancer survivor, decorated athlete, and gifted student James displayed enormous strength, rugged individualism, and deep-rooted compassion for others in all things. It would earn him several varsity letters, a full-ride scholarship to Pennsylvania State University, and the universal love of all who knew him.

After four years excelling in the Naval ROTC program at Penn State, James was prepared to graduate in May and attend Naval Flight School in Pensacola, FL. As a member of the Alpha Phi Delta fraternity, he served as housing manager, where he was instrumental in securing the Fraternity’s current house.

James was an avid outdoorsman who loved to backpack, paddle board and camp. He challenged himself, academically and physically, to be the best he could be and inspired many to do the same.

A beloved son, grandson and friend, James has left a legacy of kindness and success in all that he did. He was an admirable young man who was loved by all, and we will miss him very much.

James is survived by his mother, Marjorie Shilling; father and stepmother, Tim and Ayre Shilling; sisters, Kaitlyn, Adriana, Allison, May, Ariyannah and Hailiah; brothers, Jon and Jared; grandparents, Karen Shilling, Joel and Sandy Shilling, Marjorie Williamson, and Don Melton; and his loving girlfriend, Sasha.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 27th, 2020 in the social hall located in the Zion Lutheran Church located at 824 NE 4th Ave., Camas, WA at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the National Parks Foundation in his name.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at



