JAMES M. KIMURA
April 5, 1931 ˜ August 19, 2020
James M. Kimura, 89, of Vancouver, WA passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 19, 2020 due to age-related illness with family at his side. He was cared for and supported by his wife of 53 years and his children. His life was defined by his love for his family.
Jim was born April 5, 1931 to Kuniyoshi and Sato Kimura in Kilauea Kauai, HI. He was the youngest of six children.
Jim graduated in 1950 from Kauai High School and joined the US Army shortly thereafter. His tour of duty was spent in Stuttgart, Germany. Upon discharge, he enrolled at WSU using the GI Bill. He completed his undergraduate degree in education in 1957. His 30-year teaching career ended in 1988 with his retirement. He received his Master’s Degree in 1968 from PSU.
He married Sandra Holman in 1967 and they raised two children which were the “apples of his eye.”
Throughout Jim’s life, he enjoyed many passions. Due to his Island heritage, he loved to fish and was an avid gardener always happy to share his garden bounty. In retirement, he traveled to both old and new places, golfed with friends and played his favorite game _ cribbage. He was a lifelong WSU supporter. A devout Christian, he was an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
Jim is survived by wife, Sandra; daughter, Naomi (Kelly); son, Tim (Maureen); sister-in-law, Sally Kimura of Kauai; brother-in-law, Bill (Barb) Holman of Lewiston, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was kind and gentle in nature with a loving heart. He was a devoted husband, father, uncle, and friend. His spirit will continue to live through all the lives that he touched. Thank you to all who supported Jim, his family and to Kaiser Permanente Hospice in his final journey.
A private family service at St. Luke’s Columbarium is pending.
Donations to celebrate Jim may be made to: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 426 E. Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98663 or Hospice Care Program, 2701 NW Vaughn St. Suite 140, Portland, OR 97210.
