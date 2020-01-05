Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Louis Crowder. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 3:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



JAMES (MELVIN) LOUIS CROWDER

1923 ˜ 2019



Jim Crowder passed away on December 29, 2019. He was born in Portland, OR, the son of an artist-rodeo performer (James Allen Crowder) and a former trick rider (Nellie Robinson Crowder). His father died due to a rodeo accident soon after Jim’s birth and his mother Nellie raised him with his step-father Ralph Crawford.

Jim joined the US

In 1945, he married Doris Watkins at Grand Island, NE, and soon moved to Vancouver, WA.

He received a Master’s Degree in Science Education from the University of Portland, and taught math, mechanical drawing and aviation subjects at McLoughlin Junior High.

Jim was the founder of the first west coast community college police science program, and was later an administrator at Clark College.

After retirement from the college system, he taught flying and was owner manager of an airplane sales company.

Because of his interest in flying and aeronautics, he was instrumental in the creation of the Pearson Aircraft Museum.

He was preceded in death by sister, Vivian; and wife, Doris who passed away in 2017 after their 72nd anniversary.

Jim is survived by three children: Sharon (Bill) Martin, Gail Prager, and Cyndy (Chuck) Hughes; his granddaughters, Wendy Martin and Jaimie (Matthew) Mohan; and his great-grandsons, Liam (William) and Sullivan Mohan.

A funeral service will be held on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver.

