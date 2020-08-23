JAMES LELAND WHIPPLE
December 29, 1942 ˜ August 14, 2020
James Leland Whipple passed away Aug. 14, 2020. He was born Dec. 29, 1942 in Fort Smith, AR, raised in Nevada, and resided in Vancouver, WA for 42 years.
James served in the U.S. Army and worked as a stockbroker, salesman, and co-owner of a construction company in Portland, OR.
He enjoyed studying history, crossword puzzles, mysteries, and salmon fishing on the Washougal River.
James is survived by his wife, Victoria Whipple of Vancouver; children, Christine Whipple of Chicago, IL, Jennifer Whipple of Seattle, WA, and Pamela Palmer of Los Angeles, CA; three grandchildren, Sydney Palmer, Adelaide Palmer and Daisy Palmer of Los Angeles; and sister, Susan Loreen of Seattle.
To honor his memory, please make a donation to the American Heart Association
