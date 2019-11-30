JAMES L. ’JIM’ FOLCK
January 24, 1931 ˜ November 25, 2019
James L. “Jim” Folck, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2019, at PeaceHealth SW Medical Center surrounded by his family, following a battle with lung cancer.
Jim was born in Council Bluff, IA, on Jan. 24, 1931, to John and Agnes Folck. Jim moved to Vancouver, WA, with his family at the age of 14. After graduating from Fort Vancouver High School in 1948, he served in the Air Force from 1949-1953.
He married the love of his life, Yvonne Peterson, on Nov. 6, 1954, and they raised their three children. The couple recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Jim begin his career at SP&S railroad in 1948 and retired from Burlington Northern in Jan. 1993 after 44 years of service.
Jim enjoyed bowling, maintaining his small beef farm, reading action and western books.
He is very loved and will be greatly missed. Left behind to keep his memory alive are his wife, Yvonne Folck; brother, Bert Folck; daughter, Cheryl (Mark) Moir; sons, Jim Jr (Ann) Folck and Don (Shelly) Folck, six grandchildren and six great-granddaughters.
A celebration of life for Jim will be on Dec. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Charter Oak Community Church in Battle Ground, WA. Laynes Funeral Home in Battle Ground is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 30, 2019