James J. Dornbirer
1935 - 2020
JAMES J. DORNBIRER
July 18, 1935 ˜ July 18, 2020

James J. Dornbirer, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 18, on his 85th birthday. Jim was born July 18, 1935, in Bucyrus, Ohio, the son of James John Dornbirer and Hazel Adeline Hildebrand.
He moved with his family to Spokane, WA and attended Spokane High School. He enlisted in the US Navy in October 1952 and served as an electrician on the USS Gyatt DD 712, a Navy destroyer during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1956.
He married Joyce Harrison Cochran on Dec. 7, 1964, and they made their home in Pueblo, CO, Lakewood, CO, and lastly Vancouver, where Jim retired as plant manager at Harbor Oil Inc. Jim enjoyed golf, boating, and anything Navy.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joyce, of Vancouver; and three sons, Steve Dornbirer, Paul (Laura) Dornbirer and Jeff (Mary) Cochran; grandchildren, Bevan and Genevieve Cochran, Cody Dornbirer, Tysen Hewitt and a great-granddaughter, Josephine.
There will be no calling hours. Due to COVID-19, a small family-only graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7.
Expressions of sympathy can be left at evergreenmemorialgardens.com or share a memory @ www.columbian/obits.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
(360) 892-6060
