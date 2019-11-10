Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Hugh "Jim" Carter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JAMES ”JIM” HUGH CARTER

December 18, 1943 ˜ October 25, 2019



James “Jim” Hugh Carter, 75, passed away at home in Battle Ground, WA on October 25, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1943 to the late Lucille and Hugh Carter in Vancouver, WA. Jim lived most of his life in Vancouver and also several years in Battle Ground. Earlier in life he spent some time living in Minnesota, Nebraska, Michigan and Texas.

Jim worked for most of his life as a Heavy Timber Fabricator and his hobbies included woodworking and gardening. He was very talented musically and was able to play numerous musical instruments.

Jim is survived by his children: Janelle Hall, Bryan Carter and Clinton Carter; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Ardyth Wouri, and Cheryl Hamrick; and his brother, John Virostko.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Walker; and his brothers, Al Carter, Clinton Carter, Don Virostko and Jerry Virostko.

A graveside memorial service will be held preceding burial at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA on Saturday, November 16 at 1:00 p.m.

