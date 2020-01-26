Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JAMES ”JIM” HARVEY BOWERS

October 1, 1941 ˜ January 7, 2020



James “Jim” Harvey Bowers, or “Soup”, was called home to our Lord on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Jim had a successful career in the construction field as a construction manager. Along with his wife Cindy, they enjoyed moving around the country working on different construction projects.

Jim was an outdoorsman and nature enthusiast, volunteering his time planting trees and educating school children about the importance of sustaining the Earth’s tree population. He also loved animals, spending his retirement volunteering at local animal shelters.

Beloved husband of 30 years to Cynthia Bowers (nee Schierbecker); son of the late Roland and Elizabeth (nee Soliday) Bowers; loving father of Charlene E. Bowers, Shane R. (Johanna) Bowers, Jimmie D. Bowers, Timothy L. Bowers, Jamie R. Bowers, and Shana M. (nee Bowers) Foote; grandfather of Willie Bowers, Vanessa Bowers, Chrissy (Saul) Tamu, Shane Raymond (Ashley) Bowers, Jacob Howard and Jordan Howard; great-grandfather of nine; dear brother of Rowanne (James) Forkner, the late Roland “Squeak” (Colleen) Bowers, and the late Steven Bowers; dear brother-in-law of Kurt (Jeni) Schierbecker and Patrick (Jeanine) Schierbecker; and dear uncle of Shelley DeMars, Bill Cummins, Scott Cummins, Emma O’Connell, Roberta Power, Katie Schierbecker, Eric Schierbecker and Sean Schierbecker; great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

