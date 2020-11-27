1/1
James H. Posey
JAMES H. POSEY
March 7, 1949 ˜ November 18, 2020

James was a mechanic who loved to fish and hunt as well as to garden. He enjoyed holidays with his family. James married Patty Posey Aug. 28, 1971.
He is survived by his wife, Patty; two daughters, Deloris Posey and Melissa O’Neal; six grandchildren, Karissa Neal, Crystal Barnett, Emily Posey, Jacob Posey, Braydon O’Neal and Easton O’Neal; two great-grandchildren, Kinley Neal and Oliver Neal; two sisters, Leona Hunsucker and Winona Lundy; and brother, Howard Hamlin.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

