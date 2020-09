James George Amell was born Aug. 10, 1939 at Hart Hospital in Portland, OR. He passed on Sept. 17, 2020 in Community Care Health & Hospice in Vancouver, WA.Jim retired from Northwest Pipe in Portland in 2001 after 38 years.Jim was a US Navy veteran and served on the USS Conserver out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii from May 16, 1959 to Jan. 15, 1962 as ship carpenter.He is survived by his sons, Bryan D Amell and Todd L Amell, both of Vancouver; two grandsons, three great-grandchildren, three nephews and one niece and sister, Ellen (Amell) Willis.Washington Irving.Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits