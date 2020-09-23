JAMES GEORGE AMELL
August 8, 1939 ˜ September 17, 2020
James George Amell was born Aug. 10, 1939 at Hart Hospital in Portland, OR. He passed on Sept. 17, 2020 in Community Care Health & Hospice in Vancouver, WA.
Jim retired from Northwest Pipe in Portland in 2001 after 38 years.
Jim was a US Navy veteran and served on the USS Conserver out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii from May 16, 1959 to Jan. 15, 1962 as ship carpenter.
He is survived by his sons, Bryan D Amell and Todd L Amell, both of Vancouver; two grandsons, three great-grandchildren, three nephews and one niece and sister, Ellen (Amell) Willis. “There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of
weakness, but of power. They are messengers of
overwhelming grief and unspeakable love.”
Washington Irving.
