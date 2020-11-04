1/1
James Erick "Rick" Cox
JAMES ERICK “RICK” COX
October 5, 1950 ˜ October 26, 2020

Rick passed away at his Vancouver, WA, home.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1974 and was stationed in Hawaii. Rick was employed most recently as a culinary instructor at Clark College.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Teri; son, Jason and daughter-in-law, Jamie; grandchildren, Tyler and Grace; brother, Dan; and sister, Carolyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.J. “Jack” and Ione Cox; brothers, Bill and Carl.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 4, 2020.
