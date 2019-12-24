JAMES E. CAMERON
May 7, 1926 ˜ December 20, 2019
James E. Cameron, 93, of Vancouver, WA, a World War II Navy Veteran, and a wonderful, loving father and grandfather, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019. James was a trustworthy and loyal friend to all. He always had a smile for everyone.
He was a logger and retired as a Millwright for Georgia Pacific.
James was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Orchard Hills Country Club. He was an avid golfer and snowbird to Arizona for 30 years.
James is survived by his daughter, Sandie Cameron; grandsons, Ed Cox (Carrie) and James (Tara) Cox; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyne Cameron; and daughter, Sharlene Cox.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 14, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Health and Hospice in Salmon Creek, WA.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 24, 2019