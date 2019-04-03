Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Douglas Friesen. View Sign



JAMES DOUGLAS FRIESEN

January 20, 1956 ˜ March 20, 2019



James Douglas Friesen was born to Ernest and Doris (Barnett) Friesen on January 20, 1956, in Salem, OR and died on March 20, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. Jim grew up in Salem and Lake Oswego where he graduated from Lakeridge High School in 1974.

He graduated from George Fox College in 1978 where he met Cindy Whitaker and they were married in 1980. Together they had two sons, Jordan and Matthew.

Last summer, Jim was diagnosed with a brain tumor and later retired from ESD 112 where he was head of the IT Department at Kelso School District.

Jim was a musician who took joy in playing the piano as well as many other musical instruments. He enjoyed reading, traveling, hanging out with family, watching his boys play and coach lacrosse, researching family history and trying out new things to grow in his garden.

Jim was a gentle soul with a quick wit; he loved his boys and their girls and was devoted to his family. Jim saw the goodness of God throughout his life. He will be greatly missed but we rejoice that he is now in heaven and we will see him again.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Jordan and his wife, Jerolyn (Mofford) and granddaughter, Harper Joy; son, Matthew and his wife, Caity (Kuntz); sisters, Marilyn Strunk and Kathy Holmquist; and brothers, Roger Friesen and Charlie Friesen.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 13, at 11:00 a.m. at Summit View Church Heritage Park Campus, 7701 NE 182nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98682.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Southwest Washington GAP Foundation. Donations can be made in Jim’s name at any branch of Columbia Bank. Checks payable to SW WA GAP Foundation can also be sent to Summit View Church or sent directly to the family.

