JAMES “JIM” CLAIRE SEEKINS
March 23, 1941 ˜ November 1, 2020
James “Jim” Claire Seekins, a treasured son, brother, husband, dad, cousin, uncle, grandpa and friend, was born March 23, 1941, in Camas, WA, and passed in the early hours of Nov. 1, 2020, in Vancouver, WA.
Jim was an accomplished student-athlete graduating in 1959 as an Evergreen Plainsmen. Not only would you find him playing basketball, football and baseball, but he would find ways to attend his brothers’ football games despite location or weather. Jim’s love of sports was evident throughout his life as he supported the endeavors of his younger family members as well.
After high school, Jim attended the University of Colorado and then in 1962, joined the U.S. Coast Guard where he was chosen to be a member of the highly-regarded USCG Color Guard. He was deeply appreciative of this honor! While in the Coast Guard, Jim tested into the position of reserve electrician’s mate and was stationed in Alameda, CA, San Diego, CA, and Hilo, HI. Upon returning, Jim was hired by Clark County PUD in late 1963 and retired in 1994 but returned to oversee construction of the River Road power plant. In 1980, he earned a bachelor’s degree at Evergreen State College. He applied himself and excelled at whatever he put his mind to.
In his spare time, Jim contributed to family-owned Seekins Dairy and growing arborvitae. He also poured his heart and energy into grandkids and generations of nieces and nephews. Jim enjoyed regular visits with former coworkers and lifetime friends. He was an avid reader, crossword puzzle master and was a fan of sports history. This simple life was what he treasured most in his post-retirement years.
Jim modeled a great work ethic to his siblings from his early years and throughout his career. He was also a bit of a perfectionist. Many of his family and friends were coached into betterment with “You’re going to have to do that again.”
This trait was welcomed and celebrated during his career at the PUD and especially as director of operations where, during the 1983 storm season, he was referred to as the Storm King. Jim and team worked around the clock to ensure that power was restored to thousands between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
His younger relatives were often stymied at the quarters that Jim pulled out of their ears along with other magic tricks and brain teasers that he introduced.
Here are a few traits that Jim’s family and friends will always remember about him: good friend, hard worker, great roommate, financially wise, brilliant, teacher, mentor, protector, generous, high expectations, collector, neighborhood watchdog and a take-charge kind of guy.
Jim was predeceased by his dad, Claire Seekins; three brothers, Gary, Harold and Roger Seekins; and son-in-law, Tim Bratcher.
He is missed and still loved greatly by many: his mother of 98, Reha Parthene Seekins; daughter, Kelly Bratcher; and three grandchildren, Ian, Katie and Abbey Bratcher; wife, Judie Stanton; two stepchildren, Nelson (Susanne) and Nancy Holmberg, who brought him the blessing of two additional grandchildren, Trenton and Taylor Holmberg; sister, Jerilue Seekins Hopley; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and a remarkable amount of extended family and dear friends.
We love you, Jim!
Viewing hours at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver 98684, are Sunday, Nov. 8, between either 9 and 10 a.m. or 1 and 2 p.m. Graveside service is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Columbia Land Trust, 850 Officers’ Row, Vancouver 98661 or Clark County Food Bank, 6502 NE 47th Ave., Vancouver 98661.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits