JAMES CHRIS GEORGE
July 13, 1932 ˜ May 4, 2019
XJim George was born July 13, 1932 to Christ and Christina George.
XHe graduated from Vancouver High School and worked his way through the University of Portland by taking odd jobs after the early death of his father. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Business Administration. As a child, Jim dreamed about flying and seeing the world, never imagining he would join the U.S. Air Force and eventually visit six continents, over 50 countries and 49 states. He was commissioned into the Air Force after his college graduation and eventually retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
XJim was selected in a national search as the Chief Investment Officer for the State of Oregon treasury in 1966, a position he held for 26 years. He pioneered Oregon PERS early investment into equity investments resulting in record earnings for the PERS fund growing assets from 200 million to over 15 billion during his management. He served on multiple boards including The Pension Fund Advisory Committee of the NYSE Board of Directors.
XHis true love was “cruising” with his wife Georgia and spending time with his seven beloved grandchildren. Watching them grow up was his greatest joy.
XJim was proud of his Greek Orthodox heritage. He was an active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral serving as Treasurer of the Parish Council for many years, and as Chairman of the Endowment Fund Board.
XJim’s life commitments: God, Family, Country.
XJim is survived by his wife of 58 years Georgia; his son Chris and his wife Lori George; daughter Dina and her husband Nick Khoury; daughter Nicole and husband Yader Gomez; and his seven grandchildren Julia, Christina, Georgina, Helena, Eliana, Kam and Eliseo; and sister Cathy Pangares.
Services are Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Cathedral. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Endowment Fund.
Please sign his guestbook
Published in The Columbian on May 8, 2019