Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Dobbins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JAMES A. DOBBINS

May 12, 1937 ˜ May 2, 2019



On Thursday, May 2, 2019 Jim passed away with family by his side at the Discovery Nursing and Rehab Facility in Vancouver, WA. He was diagnosed with cancer on April 24, 2019. His departure was very sudden and unexpected.

Jim was born on May 12, 1937; his parents were Victor and Winnifred Dobbins of Amboy. Jim attended Battle Ground High School. He entered the Navy in 1955 and served on the U.S.S. Alfred A. Cunningham as a cook. He received a Good Conduct Medal in 1962. He later worked in the logging industry and enjoyed running equipment; he built many roads in Washington, Oregon and Alaska over the course of 40 years. He was a mentor to many in the woods. He had a great work ethic and rarely missed a day of work.

He was married for 37 years to Dolores, who preceded him in death in 2012 after a battle with cancer. Jim was also preceded in death by his brother Kenny Dobbins and his sister Gloria. He leaves behind his daughter Renee Klein and her husband Todd Klein, daughter Vicki Jewell, son Louie “Butch” Vogel and his wife Lorie, and son Craig Vogel. He was loved by his grandchildren and was always giving them “pearls of great knowledge” as they grew older. He had a special relationship with Vern Uskoski, his brother-in-law. Jim always said Vern was not an in-law but a good friend. He also cared deeply about his nieces Heidy, Candy and nephew Kevin Uskoski.

His extended family and friends will remember him as being well respected, generous and easy going. One of his favorite sayings was, “Let it go, like water off of a duck’s back,”-some things are too trivial to fret about.

As per his request, there will be a private burial. For those of you that were unable to say goodbye, we will have a small celebration of life on June 8, 2019, 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. For more information, please RSVP to Renee Klein email:

Donations can be made to the Southwest Washington Humane Society in Vancouver, WA or the “ ”

Please sign his guestbook @

On Thursday, May 2, 2019 Jim passed away with family by his side at the Discovery Nursing and Rehab Facility in Vancouver, WA. He was diagnosed with cancer on April 24, 2019. His departure was very sudden and unexpected.Jim was born on May 12, 1937; his parents were Victor and Winnifred Dobbins of Amboy. Jim attended Battle Ground High School. He entered the Navy in 1955 and served on the U.S.S. Alfred A. Cunningham as a cook. He received a Good Conduct Medal in 1962. He later worked in the logging industry and enjoyed running equipment; he built many roads in Washington, Oregon and Alaska over the course of 40 years. He was a mentor to many in the woods. He had a great work ethic and rarely missed a day of work.He was married for 37 years to Dolores, who preceded him in death in 2012 after a battle with cancer. Jim was also preceded in death by his brother Kenny Dobbins and his sister Gloria. He leaves behind his daughter Renee Klein and her husband Todd Klein, daughter Vicki Jewell, son Louie “Butch” Vogel and his wife Lorie, and son Craig Vogel. He was loved by his grandchildren and was always giving them “pearls of great knowledge” as they grew older. He had a special relationship with Vern Uskoski, his brother-in-law. Jim always said Vern was not an in-law but a good friend. He also cared deeply about his nieces Heidy, Candy and nephew Kevin Uskoski.His extended family and friends will remember him as being well respected, generous and easy going. One of his favorite sayings was, “Let it go, like water off of a duck’s back,”-some things are too trivial to fret about.As per his request, there will be a private burial. For those of you that were unable to say goodbye, we will have a small celebration of life on June 8, 2019, 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. For more information, please RSVP to Renee Klein email: [email protected] Donations can be made to the Southwest Washington Humane Society in Vancouver, WA or the “ ” www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org in honor of Jim Dobbins.Please sign his guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.