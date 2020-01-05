Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JALE’ E. HANSEN

April 26, 1926 ˜ December 18, 2019



Jalé Emine (Dural) Hansen, devoted mother and teacher, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at Aegis Lodge in Kirkland, WA at the age of 93. Born April 26, 1926, in Istanbul, Turkey, Jalé and her family moved to Washington in 1952 and settled in Vancouver in 1963.

Jalé had two major dreams in her life, to be a good mother and to be a good teacher. The walls of her home were covered with pictures of her family and students. Jale’ taught language classes at Hudson’s Bay High School where her students knew her as a demanding teacher with high expectations and colorful fashion. She was passionate about her teaching and devoted to her students, many of whom remained in touch over the years.

After retiring in 1988, Jale’ continued volunteering for the American Red Cross, the Retired Teachers Association, the Sons of Norway, AARP and the American Association of University Women, as well as helping to tutor elementary students in reading. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Vancouver.

Jalé is survived by her son, Leonard M. Hansen (Lillian); five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard T. Hansen; son, Dennis Hansen (Sevil); and grandson, Kyle Hansen.

The family will be holding a private service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Evergreen Hospice (Evergreen Health Foundation at

Please sign her guest book @

Jalé Emine (Dural) Hansen, devoted mother and teacher, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at Aegis Lodge in Kirkland, WA at the age of 93. Born April 26, 1926, in Istanbul, Turkey, Jalé and her family moved to Washington in 1952 and settled in Vancouver in 1963.Jalé had two major dreams in her life, to be a good mother and to be a good teacher. The walls of her home were covered with pictures of her family and students. Jale’ taught language classes at Hudson’s Bay High School where her students knew her as a demanding teacher with high expectations and colorful fashion. She was passionate about her teaching and devoted to her students, many of whom remained in touch over the years.After retiring in 1988, Jale’ continued volunteering for the American Red Cross, the Retired Teachers Association, the Sons of Norway, AARP and the American Association of University Women, as well as helping to tutor elementary students in reading. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Vancouver.Jalé is survived by her son, Leonard M. Hansen (Lillian); five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard T. Hansen; son, Dennis Hansen (Sevil); and grandson, Kyle Hansen.The family will be holding a private service.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Evergreen Hospice (Evergreen Health Foundation at https://www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com/ways-to-give/donate/ ), Kirkland, WA. Please designate “Hospice Services”.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close