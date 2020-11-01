1/1
Jacquelyn Lee "Jacque" Griffin
JACQUELYN LEE (KORELL)
“JACQUE” GRIFFIN
July 20, 1942 ˜ October 25, 2020

Jacque Griffin passed away at her home on Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by her three children. Jacque was born in Portland, OR, to Leroy and Ella Korell. A beloved only child, Jacque spent the majority of her childhood in Portland.
She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1960 and went on to work various jobs and volunteer her time as a Bible teacher until she married Sam Griffin in 1969.
Once married, they moved to Vancouver, WA, where they started their family and life together. Jacque enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking and, most of all, being a mom. After many years as a stay at home mom, Jacque returned to the workforce part-time as an office manager until her retirement.
Always a loving mother and grandmother, in her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and weekend trips to the Oregon Coast. She also remained active in her local congregation until her death.
She was preceded in death by her best friend and husband, Sam; and her parents.
Jacque is survived by daughters, Melissa (Jason) Smith and Katy (Marcus) Ulloa; son, Byron (Ivy) Griffin; and six grandchildren, Micah and Mercedes Griffin, Griffin and Lucas Smith, and Miles and Oliver Ulloa.
There will be no funeral arrangements, only a graveside viewing for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to www.jw.org.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 1, 2020.
