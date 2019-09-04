JACQUELYN ”JACQUE” J. PLOIUM
June 17, 1935 ˜ August 29, 2019
Jacquelyn ”Jacque” J. Ploium, 84, from Ridgefield, WA, passed away on Thurs,, Aug, 29, 2019. She was born in Union, OR and attended school in LaGrande, OR.
At a young age, Jacque started working at a restaurant as a cook and continued in the restaurant trade for most of her life. She spent 30 years working for Onslows Restaurants.
Jacque had a love for horses and she managed the Clark County Fairgrounds horse barns for 20 years during the winter season. She could handle the rankest horse with the best of them.
To Jacque, her most important priority was her family. She gave her all to the entire family.
Jacque is survived by her children, Audna Finley, James Ploium and Joseph Ploium; her brothers, Richard and Brian Jones; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother.
A memorial service will be held at Northwood Park Funeral Home on Sat., Sept. 7, 2019 at 11a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Salmon Creek United Methodist Church.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 4, 2019