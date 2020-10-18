JACQUELYN (JACKIE) A. JONES
November 22, 1937 ˜ October 11, 2020
Jacquelyn (Jackie) A. Jones passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Oct. 11, 2020. Jackie was born in eastern Washington on Nov. 22, 1937. She met and married her beloved husband of 63 years, Harold (Hal) Jones in Spokane, WA.
Jackie loved to cook amazing meals for her family and friends, was an avid tennis player into her 80s, loved to play bridge and enjoyed traveling around the world with husband, Hal. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her great-grandchildren.
Jackie is survived by husband, Hal; three daughters, Becky Schippers, Paula (Warren) Edgley and Judy (Ed) Jones Greer; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and sister, Judy Mary Decker.
Jackie will be greatly missed by her family and friends but will live on in our hearts forever.
Graveside service will be held for family and close friends (due to COVID-19) at Lewisville Cemetery, Battle Ground, WA, Oct. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m.
