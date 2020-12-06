JACQUELINE LEE KESSEL
April 25, 1954 ˜ November 17, 2020
Jackie Kessel, loving wife, mother and granny, passed away peacefully after a short but courageous fight with cancer Nov. 17, 2020. Jackie was born in Portland, OR, where she met her devoted husband, Roger, in 1971. The two married in 1973 and later moved to Vancouver, WA, where they raised their family. Jackie was an extremely dedicated wife and mother, active in every facet of her children and husband’s lives. Jackie was a devoted employee of the Vancouver School District from which she retired in 2013.
In retirement, Jackie enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting, gardening and walking. Jackie and Roger enjoyed travelling, exploring several states in their countless RV vacations. Above all, Jackie loved spending time with her family. The ultimate nurturer, she strived to make things perfect for her family. Sacrificing herself to provide for and protect her family was her nature.
All who were fortunate to know her admired her caring affect, tremendous strength, and unwavering dedication to her family. Life will not be the same without her. We can only commit ourselves to learning from her, the lessons she taught us and the love she gave us.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Sutton.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; two sons, Roger Jr. and Brian (Karen); and two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Garrison.
A family gathering is being planned, though it will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Community Home Health and Hospice, https://www.chhh.org/giving/give-now/
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits