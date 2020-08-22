1/1
Jacqueline Irene "Jackie" Firestone
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JACQUELINE (JACKIE) IRENE
TORMANEN FIRESTONE
November 21, 1965 ˜ August 17, 2020

Jackie Firestone, 54, of Yacolt, WA passed away on Aug. 17, 2020 in Battle Ground, WA. She was born Nov. 21, 1965 in Portland, OR to Jim and Gladys Tormanen. She married Corey Firestone on Aug. 25, 2016.
Jackie was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Her Christianity was first and foremost and all children had a special place in her heart. She was a light and joy to those around her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys; brother, Dale; and sister, Joanne.
She is survived by her husband, Corey with Sophie, Jesse, Boden and Liam; her father, Jim with Sue; brothers, Roger with Diane of Sheridan, WY, Duane with Tera of Brush Prairie, WA, Tim with Cindy of Brush Prairie, Nick with Amber of Sheridan; sisters, Julie with Dale Williamson of Battle Ground, Maria with Gary Lee of Brush Prairie, Amy with Brant Redinger of Sheridan; many nieces and nephews and a host of Christian friends.
Services are pending.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
My deepest condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with Corey and his family. I'm very sorry.
Todd R Williams
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved