JACQUELINE (JACKIE) IRENE
TORMANEN FIRESTONE
November 21, 1965 ˜ August 17, 2020
Jackie Firestone, 54, of Yacolt, WA passed away on Aug. 17, 2020 in Battle Ground, WA. She was born Nov. 21, 1965 in Portland, OR to Jim and Gladys Tormanen. She married Corey Firestone on Aug. 25, 2016.
Jackie was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Her Christianity was first and foremost and all children had a special place in her heart. She was a light and joy to those around her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys; brother, Dale; and sister, Joanne.
She is survived by her husband, Corey with Sophie, Jesse, Boden and Liam; her father, Jim with Sue; brothers, Roger with Diane of Sheridan, WY, Duane with Tera of Brush Prairie, WA, Tim with Cindy of Brush Prairie, Nick with Amber of Sheridan; sisters, Julie with Dale Williamson of Battle Ground, Maria with Gary Lee of Brush Prairie, Amy with Brant Redinger of Sheridan; many nieces and nephews and a host of Christian friends.
Services are pending.
