JACKIE JAMES

March 10, 1953 ˜ August 5, 2019



Jackie James, age 66, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on August 5, 2019, from natural causes. Born on March 10, 1953, she was a lifelong resident of Vancouver and a graduate of Columbia River High School.

She spent much of her career as a bartender in the Hazel Dell/Vancouver area.

Jackie had a zest for life! Her ability to spark a conversation with anyone exemplified her charismatic and outgoing personality. She never met a stranger, simply made another friend. Jackie was non-judgemental, easy going and appreciated everyone in her life. She loved unconditionally.

Her life may have been a rollercoaster but she was resilient, fearless and lived her life with passion. She became a widow at age 27 and despite this tragedy was extremely proud of the three daughters she raised on her own.

Her adventurous spirit was evident in her life with her husband Richard. From rafting world-famous rivers, to being chased by a biker gang, vacationing in Hawaii or camping with family on the dunes, the life she lived was “action” packed. Between her adventures she appreciated her moments of peace. She loved sitting and visiting with family and friends and could always find time for daytime TV.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Richard James; her 3 daughters and their husbands, Jodi and Corey Nevins, Amy and Eddie Sawyer, and Christy and Justin Schwind; her grandchildren, Tevis Koch, Aizley Hansen, Soren Hopper, Daelen Schwind, Lillie Sawyer, Owen Sawyer and Quinn Sawyer; as well as her grandchildren-at-heart, Melissa and Emily Grider; and her siblings, Debi Osborn, Susan Tandy, Mike Bailey and Jim Bailey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Donna Bailey; and her sister, Kimberley Bailey.

Of all the roles she had in her life, she loved being Grandma Jackie the most; this will be her greatest legacy. Although her body was weak, her spirit was strong and she will forever live on in our hearts and memories.

Services are open to the public and will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3:00 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 5:00 at Tandem Hall, 808 Main St., downtown Vancouver.

