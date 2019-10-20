Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Picard. View Sign Service Information Bel-Air Colonial Funeral Home 762 Ne 10Th St Madras , OR 97741 (541)-475-2241 Send Flowers Obituary



JACK PICARD

January 9, 1948 ˜ October 10, 2019



Jack Picard, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from a heart attack at the age of 71.

Born on January 9, 1948 in Portland, OR, to Harry and Mildred (Burns) Picard, Jack spent his youth in Washington and Oregon as the family moved from city to city while his dad worked for a road construction company. In 1964, the family settled in Seaside, OR, where Jack made lifelong friends and excelled as a football running back for the Seaside Seagulls. Seaside is also where he met the love of his life, Julie Bartlett. After Jack graduated high school in 1966, Jack and Julie married in July 1967. Soon after, they expanded their family with the arrival of their first son, Jeff, followed by their second son, John, and their youngest, Janelle.

The Picards lived in Portland, OR, where Jack began an apprenticeship as a heavy equipment diesel mechanic at Halton Tractor. He worked at Halton from 1967 to 1981, where he rose through the ranks as a heavy equipment line salesman before spending the remainder of his career at Elting Inc. as an equipment superintendent. Jack retired at 58 years old in January 2006.

Most recently, Jack and Julie have been living at Crooked River Ranch in Central Oregon and spent the last few years “snow birding” in Arizona and riding their ATV into the hills. Jack cherished his family and the time they spent together camping, hunting and fishing. His love of the outdoors was something he passed onto his children and grandchildren.

Jack leaves behind a family that includes his wife of 52 years, Julie; children, Jeff (Debbie) Picard, John Picard and Janelle (Daniel) Lee; brother, Mike (Valerie) Picard; and sister, Jill (Ray) Springer; as well as his much-loved grandchildren, Madison, Caleb and Lauren (Jeff), Emily (John), Kelsi and Kadi (Janelle).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Battle Ground Community Center, 912 E. Main Street, Battle Ground, WA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association

