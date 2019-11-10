Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Nozel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JACK NOZEL

May 18, 1937 ˜ October 30, 2019



Jack Nozel of Camas, WA, passed away October 30, 2019. He was born in Chippewa Falls, WI on May 18, 1937. His sister, Carol, born Nov. 18, 1939, remained his best friend. He has two sons, Michael, born March 1962, who lives in Vancouver, WA and James, born Sept. 1964, who lives in China.

Jack enjoyed the Boy Scouts of America and became an Eagle Scout with top honors. He also enjoyed coaching baseball teams in Vancouver, especially his son’s teams. In retirement, Jack enjoyed panning for gold, especially in Canada.

Jack loved all things wood! He and his father developed a logging business in Chippewa Falls. After moving to Vancouver, WA in 1967, Jack lived in The Heights. In 1980, he and his father laid 2000 square feet of hardwood flooring in his newly built house in Camas.

Jack loved to work! He was in the forest products and pallet business as the consummate salesman. He traveled internationally for years, even venturing into primitive tribal villages where in Indonesia he helped generals build a saw mill.

Jack loved to golf! He was a first place winner at Coeur d’Alene out of a field of 150. He played at all famous courses around the world including Augusta in the US. He once won a golf cart and donated it as he carried his own clubs. He was an active member of Royal Oaks Country Club from 1972-2007. He passed the love of golf onto his wife Donna.

Jack loved Donna Roberge! They met in 1987 and were married on June 2, 2000 at St. Luke’s-San Lucas Episcopal Church by Fr. Ed Rankin and Fr. Dennis Cole.

Fr. Cole has been a long-time friend and will officiate at the Celebration of Life service which will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Luke’s-San Lucas, 426 E. Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Luke’s Pastoral Care or the Southwest Washington Humane Society.

Please sign his guest book @

Jack Nozel of Camas, WA, passed away October 30, 2019. He was born in Chippewa Falls, WI on May 18, 1937. His sister, Carol, born Nov. 18, 1939, remained his best friend. He has two sons, Michael, born March 1962, who lives in Vancouver, WA and James, born Sept. 1964, who lives in China.Jack enjoyed the Boy Scouts of America and became an Eagle Scout with top honors. He also enjoyed coaching baseball teams in Vancouver, especially his son’s teams. In retirement, Jack enjoyed panning for gold, especially in Canada.Jack loved all things wood! He and his father developed a logging business in Chippewa Falls. After moving to Vancouver, WA in 1967, Jack lived in The Heights. In 1980, he and his father laid 2000 square feet of hardwood flooring in his newly built house in Camas.Jack loved to work! He was in the forest products and pallet business as the consummate salesman. He traveled internationally for years, even venturing into primitive tribal villages where in Indonesia he helped generals build a saw mill.Jack loved to golf! He was a first place winner at Coeur d’Alene out of a field of 150. He played at all famous courses around the world including Augusta in the US. He once won a golf cart and donated it as he carried his own clubs. He was an active member of Royal Oaks Country Club from 1972-2007. He passed the love of golf onto his wife Donna.Jack loved Donna Roberge! They met in 1987 and were married on June 2, 2000 at St. Luke’s-San Lucas Episcopal Church by Fr. Ed Rankin and Fr. Dennis Cole.Fr. Cole has been a long-time friend and will officiate at the Celebration of Life service which will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Luke’s-San Lucas, 426 E. Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Luke’s Pastoral Care or the Southwest Washington Humane Society.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close