DR. JACK McFARLAND
November 5, 1934 ˜ August 18, 2020
Dr. Jack McFarland passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 18, 2020 at the age of 85. Jack was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Hibbing, MN, to Wilson and Zoe McFarland.
He graduated from Hibbing High School, attended Carleton College in Northfield, MN, and studied dentistry at the University of Minnesota.
Following graduation from the school of dentistry, he entered the military, where he practiced dentistry in Germany for four years and then was stationed at Fort Lewis in Olympia, WA.
In 1965 he opened his dental practice in Vancouver, WA, where he relished working with patients until his retirement in 2010.
Jack enjoyed volunteering for many local organizations and served on the boards of Daybreak and the Clark College Foundation. He was also involved in the creation of the dental hygiene program at Clark College.
He was an avid outdoorsman and had a passion for fly fishing in Montana, especially on the Madison River.
He and his wife of 26 years, Stephanie, loved spending time with their grandchildren, and working in their garden; his family looked forward to his prized tomatoes every season.
Jack is survived by his wife, Stephanie; children, Jane McFarland, Wade (Kathy) McFarland and Craig McFarland; stepdaughters, Kimberly (Gil) Bolden, and Courtney (Tim) Barker; grandchildren, Andrew, Conor, Gordon, Kyle, and Ellie; great-grandchildren, Weslie and Layne; and sister, Beverly Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Shriners Hospital for Children
-Portland. 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd., Portland, OR 97239.
