JACK LEON JORDAN

February 7, 1950 ˜ September 5, 2019



Jack Leon Jordan, 69, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He was born on Feb. 7, 1950, in Toledo, OR.

Jack lived in BZ Corners, WA, until he married Violet Elaine Coop on Aug. 15, 1969, and moved to Vancouver.

He retired in 2005 after a 30-year career with Freightliner.

Jack loved working on classic cars and spending time with his wife and their children and grandchildren. He loved to drive fast cars and he owned more than a few over his lifetime. He was a long-time Elvis fan and sounded a lot like Elvis when he sang. Jack left us too soon, but he will be remembered forever.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine; children, Sally Elena Maupin and Jack Jordan Jr.; his brother, Andy; two sisters, Marty Bewley and Linda Kalpakoff; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

