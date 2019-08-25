Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JACK LEACH

August 30, 1946 ˜ August 20, 2019



Jack Leach, of Vancouver Washington, died peacefully at home on August 20, 2019 when his accepting relationship with cancer ended. He accepted his fate with grace, dignity and courage. He chose to live the remainder of his life with love and gratitude. Jack was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, on August 30, 1946 and lived in Clark County, Washington, from 1971 to the present.

He had a very short career resume: U.S. Air Force (1964-1971) and Bonneville Power Administration (1971-2007).

Jack loved music, electronics, computers and technology, and proudly considered himself a “geek”. He always had a pet or two (or five!) in his life. Jack enjoyed doing volunteer work for the Humane Society of Southwest Washington and Meals on Wheels. In the final years of his life, Jack was on a spiritual quest that led him to a comforting state of peace, serenity and a joyous gratitude for everything and everybody in his life. He was an inspiration to all those who knew him. As Jack liked to say, “All is well”.

Jack is survived by his loving partner, Janice Hoida; son, Michael Leach; sister, Wendy Flint; grandchildren, Kirkland and Jennifer Tucker of Homer, Alaska; and many other family members.

He was predeceased by his parents, John Leach and Ruth (Twitchell) Kelly; and his son, David Leach.

A Celebration of Life will be announced in the near future.

Jack would wish any donations to go to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington.

