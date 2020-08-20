JACK DUNN
March 16, 1926 ˜ August 16, 2020
Vancouver, WA, resident Jack Dunn passed away Aug. 16, 2020. He was born March 16, 1926 in Provo, UT.
Jack was a World War II, Navy veteran who enlisted two days after his 17th birthday and survived the Phillipines Liberation, Iwo Jima, Battle of Okinawa.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Helen M. Dunn; two surviving children, Greg Dunn and Tristine Bates; four stepchildren, Joyce, Margaret, George and Laura.
