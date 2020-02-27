Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Clarence Burpee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JACK CLARENCE BURPEE

1931 ˜ 2020



Jack Clarence Burpee, of Vancouver, WA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, at the age of 88 years.

Jack was born in 1931 in Garrison, ND to Stanley and Mamie Burpee. He graduated from RA Long High School in 1950. He attended Oregon Technical Institute in the 1950’s to be trained for a career as an office machine repairman. He loved tinkering with typewriters and other small machines.

On April 25, 1958, Jack married Eva, his lifetime sweetheart. It is with great fondness that family recalls the letter he wrote to Eva while dating that began with the words “Dear Sweatheart”. Jack may have taken liberties with his spelling, but his love and dedication for Eva was evident in everything he did. His final months were spent beside his bride, at Vancouver Specialty and Rehab.

Jack loved gardening, gadgets, giving, and gabbing with anyone he could find to talk to. He was also a huge fan of the Seattle Mariners baseball team and attended many games at Safeco field. When he wasn’t watching baseball, Jack also loved making braided rugs. He made hundreds of them over the years, giving them all away to family, friends or charities. While he was working in Portland he founded a movement to provide hundreds of homemade wooden toy trucks annually for underprivileged children.

Jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Eva; and his children, Debbie (Alfredo), Laurie, Steven (Jean), and Jack (Mary Catherine). Jack and his many stories will also be remembered by his eight grandchildren, Allison (Mike), Michael (Andie), Cole, Alec, Sarah, Dominique, Gabriel, and John Paul; and great-children, Matt, Brittney and Mason. He is also survived by his brother, Tom Burpee of Longview, WA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mamie Burpee; as well six of his seven siblings.

A memorial service for Jack will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 5607 NE Gher Rd., Vancouver.

Those who so desire, may make donations in memory of Jack to the , Attn: of Clark County, WA (Jack Burpee, team: Heroes for Hope).

Please sign his guest book @

Jack Clarence Burpee, of Vancouver, WA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, at the age of 88 years.Jack was born in 1931 in Garrison, ND to Stanley and Mamie Burpee. He graduated from RA Long High School in 1950. He attended Oregon Technical Institute in the 1950’s to be trained for a career as an office machine repairman. He loved tinkering with typewriters and other small machines.On April 25, 1958, Jack married Eva, his lifetime sweetheart. It is with great fondness that family recalls the letter he wrote to Eva while dating that began with the words “Dear Sweatheart”. Jack may have taken liberties with his spelling, but his love and dedication for Eva was evident in everything he did. His final months were spent beside his bride, at Vancouver Specialty and Rehab.Jack loved gardening, gadgets, giving, and gabbing with anyone he could find to talk to. He was also a huge fan of the Seattle Mariners baseball team and attended many games at Safeco field. When he wasn’t watching baseball, Jack also loved making braided rugs. He made hundreds of them over the years, giving them all away to family, friends or charities. While he was working in Portland he founded a movement to provide hundreds of homemade wooden toy trucks annually for underprivileged children.Jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Eva; and his children, Debbie (Alfredo), Laurie, Steven (Jean), and Jack (Mary Catherine). Jack and his many stories will also be remembered by his eight grandchildren, Allison (Mike), Michael (Andie), Cole, Alec, Sarah, Dominique, Gabriel, and John Paul; and great-children, Matt, Brittney and Mason. He is also survived by his brother, Tom Burpee of Longview, WA.He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mamie Burpee; as well six of his seven siblings.A memorial service for Jack will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 5607 NE Gher Rd., Vancouver.Those who so desire, may make donations in memory of Jack to the , Attn: of Clark County, WA (Jack Burpee, team: Heroes for Hope).Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.