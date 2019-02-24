|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Alvin Lafeman.
JACK ALVIN LAFEMAN
August 25, 1922 ˜ February 15, 2019
Jack A. Lafeman passed away at home in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Willamette, OR to Walter and Hattie Lafeman and raised in Port Angeles, WA.
Jack met his wife Joanne while attending Everett Community College.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 1945 and began a twenty-year adventure that would take his growing family to Japan, Turkey and New Mexico.
Upon his return to civilian life, Jack enrolled at Lewis & Clark College, earning a Masters in Education and soon began teaching at the Washington State School for the Deaf.
Physical fitness was a way of life for Jack. He set several swimming records at his longtime club, Oxford Athletic. Racquetball, hiking and biking were other favorites. Jack and Joanne were avid square dancers and hiked throughout Europe as Volksmarchers.
Jack is survived by a son, Donald; daughters, Mary (Jeff) Shinn and Carol (Wayne) McCarley; and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded by his wife of 67 years, Joanne; son, Jack; daughter, Linda (Doug) Norriss; and a grandson, Joel Norriss.
A Celebration of Life for Jack will be held Saturday, March 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the Vancouver Heights United Methodist Church, 5701 MacArthur Blvd.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 24, 2019