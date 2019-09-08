J. DEAN DROGE
June 15, 1942 ˜ August 31, 2019
J. Dean Droge, 77, returned to his heavenly home on August 31, 2019. His strong faith for the Lord and his love for his family supported him during this difficult time, giving him peace and comfort.
J. was born to the late Peter and Bertha Droge on June 15, 1942 in Whitehall, Montana. As the son of a Milwaukee Railroad Section Foreman he spent his early years on the railroad, sometimes even living in converted box cars.
J. was blessed with a close and loving family. He married his high school sweetheart, Nella Ruth VanDyken, on November 17, 1960, in Manhattan, Montana.
He graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington in 1964 with a degree in Business Management.
J. and Nella raised three daughters, with love, patience and a strong faith in our Lord above.
J. loved the Lord; he attended Crossway Church in Battle Ground, Washington. J. also loved people.
His fifty-one year career in the printing and paper industry gave him many opportunities to meet and develop close, dear friends. J. continued to be involved in the paper industry even after retirement.
He could often be found on the golf course, on the river fishing, watching NASCAR or cheering on the COUGS. J. could strike up a conversation with a total stranger and instantly find something they had in common; he was genuinely interested in everyone with whom he was in contact. J. will be dearly missed by all.
J. is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Nella; his daughters, Pamela Carlile (David), Valorie Norwood (David) and Lisa McBride (Kim); his grandchildren, Jessica Carlile, Janel Thomas (Josiah), Haley Norwood, Jed McBride, Sara Norwood; and his 2 great-grandchildren, Jude Thomas (4) and Eva Thomas (2).
He was preceded in death by his brother, Alvin; his sister, JoAnn; and his parents.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Landmark Church in Battle Ground, Washington, with a reception to follow. Pastor Brad Vos will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate J.’s life.
The family gratefully accepts prayers, condolences and memories on Facebook and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the following organizations: The Kidney Cancer Association (www.kidneycancer.org) or The Eva Thomas Neonatal Equipment Fund (www.oceanbeachhospital.com/foundation)
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 8, 2019